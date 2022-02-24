Spalletti Banks on Maradona’s Spirit, Osimhen to Destroy Barca in Naples

Napoli Manager,Luciano Spalletti, yesterday said that the late Diego Maradona would support the Italian Serie A side in their Europa League decider with Barcelona, a meeting of two of the Argentine legend’s former clubs.

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, was a thorn in the flesh of the Catalan giants last week and is expected to further lift his game at home tonight.”

Napoli are level at 1-1 with Barca ahead of tonight’s playoff second leg at the Naples stadium named after their deceased hero, who led them to their only two Serie A titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

“I’ve read a lot of things about Maradona… when it came time to decide Maradona never had kept a foot on different sides, he always took a position,” Spalletti told reporters.

“I’m sure that tomorrow, given the quality that the Catalan team has, he’d be on our side.

“We don’t have a player of his quality but together we can become a team worthy of Maradona.”

Spalletti said that current Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne will return from a muscle injury which kept him out of Monday’s 1-1 draw at Cagliari, against Barca, while Matteo Politano is also available after recovering from a calf problem but could start on the bench.

“Insigne will start Thursday, he has the personality and quality to a make a difference,” he said.

Maradona, who died in November 2020, is still a God-like figure in Naples, some 30 years after he fled in disgrace following a failed drugs test and a host of other scandals.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

