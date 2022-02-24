House Urges FG to Declare Idere Hills International Tourism Centre

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to officially declare Idere Hills as an international tourism centre in Nigeria as well as develop it by providing good roads, lodging, hospitals and ancillary services for the comfort of tourists and the inhabitants who may require them.

This resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need to develop Idere hill at Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State as an international tourist centre by Hon. Muraina S. Ajibola at the plenary yesterday.

Presenting the motion, Ajibola noted that in 2019, the tourism industry contributed 10.4 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which decreased to 5.5 percent in 2020 due to the restrictions placed on global travels following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ajibola noted that several African countries have developed thriving and sustainable tourism industries as may be

seen in Morocco, where the tourism industry contributed 18 percent of the country’s GDP in 2019.

Adding that in 2019, the tourism industry contributed $1.5 billion to the Nigeria’s economy, which decreased due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the restrictions placed on international travels.

He lamented that the Nigerian tourism industry remains relatively undeveloped despite the uniqueness, richness and diversity of Nigeria’s tourism resources.

According to him, “The tourism industry in Nigeria has the potential of contributing more to the economy, provided that the federal government, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) put in place measures to harness the potential of the numerous natural tourist attractions that abound in the country.”

Aware that Idere Hills situated in Idere town in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State, which is about two-hour’s drive from Ibadan, is gradually emerging as a new tourism centre as it has been attracting patronage from local and international tourists

The lawmaker revealed that Idere Hills is endowed with about 14 natural attractions, among which are suspended lake, unexploited caves, beautiful topography, unusually shaped rocks, friendly weather and a fortress, and is blessed with several historic artefacts and archaeological materials which are yet to be studied and documented by the National Library and the National Museum.

“The inhabitants of Idere town and the adjoining settlements often organise annual carnivals, which attract visitors from all over the world, and the government of Oyo State has been promoting and developing the Idere Hills as an emerging and thriving international tourism centre.

“If Idere Hills is officially recognised and developed as an international tourism centre, the benefits to the country would be enormous, including protection of the environment, preservation of natural resources and conservation of wild life as well as preservation of the cultural heritage of the inhabitants, hence providing socio-economic benefits for the host communities, Oyo State and the country as a whole,” he stated.

The House, however, mandated its Committee on Culture and Tourism to

ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

