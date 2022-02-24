Fire Outbreaks: House Urges FG to Provide Fire Service Stations Across the Country

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to commit more funds to the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and provide fire service stations in all the 774 local government areas in the federation in order to meet up with their current challenges in combating fire outbreaks.

The House also urged the FFF and other stakeholders in disaster management to intensify advocacy in the sector.

It called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to conduct sensitisation campaigns to local government areas (LGAs) on the importance of setting up, funding and equipping their own emergency management agencies in order to localise disaster risk management practices in local communities.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, yesterday.

Moving the motion, Johnson noted that fire incidents constituted one of the calamities that often befall Nigerians, especially during the dry season, making it easy for fire to spread at the slightest ignition or explosions caused by fuel-laden trucks.

He also noted that lives, properties and businesses have been destroyed as a result of incessant fire outbreaks in the country.

He said: “Aware that in Nigeria, the dry season is usually from November to March, which comes with an increased incidence of fire outbreaks due to the easy spread of fire during this period;

“Also, aware that fire incidences occur occasionally during the rainy season as a result of explosions from fuel- laden trucks and recalling that on January 7, 2021, an explosion along Apapa/Oshodi Expressway damaged the ramp to the airport and caused huge loss to the nation’s economy as it prevented people from accessing the airport.

“Also recall that on March 22, 2021, properties worth millions of Naira and over 60 shops were destroyed following a midnight fire outbreak at the Tudun Wada Market at Gusau in Zamfara State.

“Concerned that there have been numerous reports of fire incidences, which had destroyed businesses worth billions of Naira and the consequent job losses that ensued, not to mention loss of lives and cognisant of the mandate of the FFS to save lives and property through firefighting, rescue operations and rendering of other humanitarian services.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Interior and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance.

