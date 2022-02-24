Dr. Abayomi Mentorship Programme Equips Doctors with Leadership Skills

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Dr. Abayomi Ajayi Physicians Mentorship Programme (Cohort 2) is equipping young emerging physicians and aspiring doctors with outstanding leadership and managerial skills for the profession and the nation.

The training, which runs extensively for six months, hopes to enhance their personal and professional performances in four key areas including “Leadership using Emotional Intelligence”, “Planning”, “Self-discovery”, and “Decision Making”.

Speaking at a virtual conference to kick off the Cohort 2 programme, a Neuroleadership and Emotional Intelligence Consultant, Maureen Chiana, said the new skills in emotional intelligence will stand participants out.

“Emotional intelligence will help these doctors rewire their brains so that you can be the best of yourself” she emphasised.

According to Chiana, this course will also brace participants with skills on how best to respond to situations, manage their emotions and behaviours.

She, therefore, enjoined the physicians to get actively involved in the online training, interact, and take back the knowledge gained to their places of work.

The mentorship programme, organised by Gynaecologist and Managing Director of Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, is designed for emerging physicians and aspiring medical leaders in partnership with Nordica Foundation.

It is also on the quest to enhance the career growth of young physicians and improve transformative leadership in the medical profession.

The Cohort 2 comprises 14 mentees aged between 25 and 35. They are from states including Lagos, Anambra, Oyo, Adamawa, Kaduna, Borno, Rivers, Osun States and Benin Republic.

In the words of Ajayi, this session promises to expose the professionals to the limitless opportunities that the nation has got to offer.

“There are so much opportunities this country has for doctors. We are helping you see beyond what the medical training is giving you; helping you discover your moments,” he highlighted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

