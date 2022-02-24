Bauchi Govt Praises Pastor Adeboye on Donation of Dialysis Centre

Mary Nnah

The Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Bala Mohammed has commended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye for donating Dialysis Center at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi as part of a medical intervention programme to commemorate his 80th birthday.

The donation spearheaded by the His Love Foundation, the Charity Arm of RCCG, was specifically to ensure that the impact projects of the charity organisation continue to spread across the length and breadth of the country.

The newly commissioned Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Center at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi has three Dialysis Machines, one Medical Water Reverse Osmosis Purification System and one dedicated 30KVA generator to complement Bauchi State government efforts in the critical health management system.

While wishing Baba Adeboye long life and good health, the governor who was ably represented by the Permanent Sectary Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ali Babayo said, “the government is willing and the government is embracing the opportunity to work with the church to implement social-intervention programmes that would be beneficial to all residents of the state and urged other religious bodies to take a cue from RCCG’s intervention, stressing that government would make greater impacts with collaborations”.

Pastor In Charge of North Region 17 (Bauchi & Gombe), Pastor Julius Olalekan, who spoke on behalf of Daddy G.O said the intervention was a mandate from God to make and meet the needs of as many as possible.

He also mentioned that this impact will continue to every part of the country and beyond.

“This will be our 21st strategic healthcare intervention project to the glory of God and to date the foundation has donated 37 dialysis machines in Nigeria and have so far conducted over 30,000 subsidised/free dialysis sessions to date and partnered to carry out six kidney transplants for free, as well as conducted cancer screening for over 101,995 women.”

