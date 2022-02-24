2023: Lamido’s Son Campaign Posters Flood Jigawa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The 2023 campaign posters of Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, son of the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, have flooded streets of Dutse, the state capital.

The posters and billboards have the inscription: ‘Gobe ta Allah Ce’ meaning ‘only God knows tomorrow’.

It was gathered that the son of the former state governor, Mustapha, may contest the 2023 governorship election, with his posters all over the state capital, including the 27 local government areas.

The posters were pasted on vehicles and poles in the town, including billboards.

The posters were spotted on Wednesday at Dundubus, a border town with Kano State, while along Shuwarin road to Dutse metropolitan, different flags of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adored the streets.

Also, the posters were seen at Sani Abacha Way, Obasanjo Way and some streets in the metropolis.

Checks in the state revealed that Mustapha’s posters for 2023 elections were being sponsored by political associates and well-wishers.

The young Lamido, a popular politician and Santurakin Dutse, contested for the Senate in 2019 after pressure from his constituents and supporters.

Mustapha lost his Jigawa Central senatorial seat to the APC despite his popularity among the teeming populace.

He was considered as a humble and simple politician that can transform the

state to greater heights if elected as governor of the agrarian state.

