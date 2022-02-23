Nigeria Can Sustain Peace Through Sports, Says Gbajabiamila

Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that sports as a unifying force can be used to promote and sustain peace in the country.

Gbajabiamila who spoke in Abuja when he received a delegation from the University of Lagos on a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly, noted that one of such sporting avenues is the National University Games Association (NUGA), which brings youth from various institutions and backgrounds together to excel.

The delegation, led by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, was in Abuja to present the torch for the games to Gbajabiamila and solicit his support for the success of the events.

Gbajabiamila stated that apart from promoting peace and unity, sports also helps to improve an individual’s mental health as well as general wellbeing.

The Speaker, who is an alumnus of the university, said one of his passions was the development of sporting infrastructure and the sponsorship of games.

He said, “I am glad that the university is taking the front seat in driving that thought. I am glad and happy. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. And very important too, sports play a role in improving our mental health.”

Earlier, Ogundipe told the speaker that this year’s NUGA would be used to revive all school sporting events and especially, to send a message to the world that Nigeria could organise such events as a peaceful country.

Ogundipe thanked Gbajabiamila for the various intervention projects he initiated and completed for UNILAG since becoming a member of the National Assembly.

