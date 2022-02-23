House Urges NNPC to Relocate Oil Pipelines along Warri Bar

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to relocate the oil pipelines along the Warri bar in Delta State.

The House called on the federal government to dredge the Escravos bar beyond 7.5 meters depth to improve the traffic of high tonnage vessels.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘need to revisit the dredging of the Escravos Bar, Warri, Koko and Sapele Ports’, sponsored by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

Moving the motion, Ereyitomi noted that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) dredged the Escravos channel in Delta State in 2018 and was reportedly not dredged beyond a depth of 7.5 meters due to the presence of oil pipelines belonging to the NNPC.

He expressed concerns that due to the high rate of siltation, the depth of the Escravos bar has drastically reduced to approximately 3.9 meters.

The lawmaker further expressed concerns that the Warri, Koko, and Sapele ports have still not recorded improved traffic from high-tonnage vessels carrying petrol and other commodities, and as such, vessels need to wait for high tides or risk running aground.

He said: “Worried that in a bid to avoid paying demurrage, most petrol-carrying vessels which ventured into the Escravos bar in recent times have suffered damages. Also worried that most maritime businesses have either crumbled or been relocated to the already crowded and overstretched Lagos Ports, which has had negative impacts on the economy of Delta State and Nigeria. Also, we have taken cognizant of the capacity of the Warri, Koko and Sapele ports to create employment opportunities and curb youth restiveness and other social vices within Delta State, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria when functioning at full capacity.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Ports and Harbour to ensure compliance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

