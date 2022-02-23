Breaking: Aisha Buhari Witnesses Submission of Constitution Review Report in Senate

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, was welcomed into the chamber of the Senate at exactly 11.58am on Wednesday.

She was in the Red Chamber to witness the laying of the report on 1999 Constitution Review.

It was envisaged that one of the provisions in the amendment was on women political empowerment.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, welcomed the First Lady and her entourage.

On her entourage were the Women Affairs Minister, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmad, among others

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

