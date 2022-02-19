Episode 3 of Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria airs this weekend and viewers will be in for more drama as the regional BBoys and Lockers finals hold across the six cities of Kaduna, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin and Lagos.

To help with the proceedings more judges make an appearance in Episode 3 during which viewers will meet award-winning new judges Frank Okwara and Locking Si’on alongside favourites like Bboys JC Jedor, Big Flow, Gidnasty and Poxxy.

As we countdown to Episode 3, viewers will be looking forward to who emerges winners from the regions. Will BBoy Off drop off the radar or emerge winner in Abuja as he squares off against BBoy Vic?

Will Mr. President BBoy Whirlz be unseated when he battles BBoy Jerry for the top prize in Benin?

BBoy Trixx showed no mercy when he locked horns with and vanquished his younger brother in Episode 2 and in this episode viewers will find out whether he has enough tricks in his bag to defeat BBoy Lim in the Kaduna finals

Will the saying great things come in small packages hold true when Lil Monster takes on the gentle giant, Bboy Midnight in Port Harcourt,”the statement said.

And what happens when a god meets a cartoon character? Find out as Bboy Prym battles SixGod for the regional prize in Enugu.

Finally, Lagos? Will the talented dancer from computer village triumph over his equally talented foe? Get ready for riveting action as Bboy Famous battles Lil Dan in the Lagos finals.

And if you are a fan of Locking, you will be thrilled by lockers from across the regions. Look out for the man-slaying locker, Christiana Gift in the Portharcourt finals.

All these and more await viewers on Episode 3 of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show which will air at 8pm on Saturday February 19, 2022 on GloTV, the company’s streaming App. There will be repeat broadcasts on NTA on Sunday at 8a.m. and AIT on Tuesday at 9p.m.

