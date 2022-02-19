Court Sacks Anambra Monarch, Okonkwo as Igwe of Alor

David-Chudy Eleke in Awka

A High Court of Anambra State sitting at Ogidi has sacked Chinedu Okonkwo as the Igwe of Alor in Anambra State.

The court in a judgment held that the selection process and subsequent enthronement of Okonkwo as the Igwe of Alor by the defunct Caretaker Committee of Alor Peoples’ Convention (APC) was grossly violated and did not follow due process.

The court stated that Okonkwo was not qualified ab initio to be enthroned as the Igwe of Alor because the Caretaker Committee through which he emerged as Igwe lacked the powers to dabble into or kick-start the process of filling the stool of the Igwe of Alor.

It subsequently voided and nullified his enthronement as Igwe of Alor as well as nullified the Certificate of Recognition issued to him as Igwe by the Anambra State Government.

Justice Pete Obiorah, who delivered the judgment in a suit challenging the emergence of Okonkwo as Igwe further held that the Alor Constitution and the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Law provisions were flagrantly violated, adding that gazetting ought to precede the recognition of a traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, the judge reversed the change of name of Alor Peoples’ Convention to Alor Peoples’ Assembly, because the change of name did not fully observe due process.

However, the court held that the 2nd defendant (Chief Uzoma Igbonwa) is the authentic President-General of Alor Peoples’ Convention, having been elected on February 17, 2019 for a four-year tenure pursuant to the judgment of the High Court of Anambra State delivered on February 5, 2019.

Justice Obiorah then ordered Igbonwa, who is also the President-General of Alor Peoples’ Convention) to kick-start the process of selection and enthronement of Ezediohamma III of Alor to replace late Ezediohamma 11 of Alor.

The court declared the 2011 Alor Peoples’ Convention Constitution which repealed and replaced the 1992 Constitution as the authentic Constitution of Alor Peoples’ Convention.

In addition, the judge held that Uruezeani Village being the most senior in Ifite Section of Alor should produce a qualified candidate for the stool of Igwe of Alor.

Meanwhile, Obiorah issued an order of perpetual injunction against Okonkwo from parading himself as the Igwe of Alor and against usage of Obi Eze-Agbudugbu, the ancestral bode of Alor people.

