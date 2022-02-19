Adeboye Donates Dialysis Centre to Mark 80th Birthday

Mary Nnah

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, through the Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the church, His Love Foundation (HLF) on Thursday inaugurated The Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Wuse District Hospital, Abuja.

The centre was equipped with eight dialysis machines, one medical water reverse osmosis purification system and one 30 KVA generator.

A statement by HLF explained that the donation and dedications of The Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Wuse District Hospital, FCT, Abuja, was in commemoration of Pastor E. A. Adeboye 80th birthday celebration and will be the 20th in the series of specialised medical interventions – Intensive Care Units (ICU)/Dialysis Centres/Cancer Screening Centre / Primary Healthcare Centres – donated by His Love Foundation across Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye appreciated the Lord Almighty for granting him another opportunity to celebrate life and hoped that the donations will go a long way to help out people who would one day come back again and do more than he did.

He urged the general public to always invest in humanitarian services which, according to him, reduces pain and improves quality of living especially among the needy.

The Assistant Continental Overseer and The Intercontinental Overseer CSR, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, said, “Our various healthcare interventions have benefited over 8,892,377 that is almost nine million people in the last four years to the glory of God, and we have spent over N25 billion on various social impact initiatives across the country in the last four years. However, there are still many lands to cover. Meeting the requirements of the Sustainable Development Goals for health is a daunting task for developing nations like ours.”

While unveiling the centre, Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, commended the leadership of the church for the choice of a lifesaving project at this time of rising cases of kidney disease, stressing that the church was beginning to play one of its crucial roles of caring for the downtrodden in the society.

Dr. Aliyu who quoted copiously from the Holy book to buttress the significance of the dialysis centre, noted that kidney disease when detected early could be managed and corrected, just as she advocated for subsided dialysis cost in view of the economic realities.

The foundation which said there was need to extend its Christian Social Responsibility impacts across the country, called on all its members globally, social action-minded individuals and corporate organisations that “believe in our vision with a view to partnering with as little as N1,000 a month or N12, 000 lump sum as a year donation or more from a partner to be able to do more for more people, impact more communities and transform many more lives.”

It was gathered that HLF, the charity arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is involved in social, health, education, media, business, arts and culture, governance, and sports. It has over 44,000 operating centres all over Nigeria and in 197 nations of the earth.

