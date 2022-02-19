2023: PDP BoT Chairman Cautions Party’s Presidential Aspirants against Uncomplimentary Comments

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has cautioned all the presidential aspirants of the party against making uncomplimentary comments that could affect the electoral victory of the PDP in the next general elections.

He therefore urged them to continue to maintain decorum over their presidential aspirations.

Presidential aspirants in the party had engaged in a proxy war recently over the issue.

The latest was the attack by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on the leader of the technical committee of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Raymond Dokpesi calling him a mole working for APC.

But, Senator Jibrin yesterday in Ilorin during the turbaning ceremony of former National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Bareje as the Tafida of Ilorin by the Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, said the party would come out with its position on the matter very soon.

He said, “I will urge all our presidential aspirants to be calm about the issue of their presidential aspirations.

“To us, the country comes first and we will soon come out with our position on the presidential contest for all our aspirants, this is very important.

“And another important thing is that the party is yet to zone it to any party of the country.”

On the issue of the Electoral Act, the PDP BoT chairman said “President Muhammadu Buhari should assent to it at the right time.”

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has felicitated with Baraje on his turbaning as the Tafida of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari.

In a statement by Saraki’s Press Officer on Local Matters, Mr. Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, he lauded the highly respected monarch for identifying Baraje, as worthy of the position.

While stating that the traditional honour was well-deserved, he described the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a patriotic, bonafide and committed son of the Emirate who had contributed immensely to the uplift of the Ilorin Emirate, Kwara and Nigeria at large.

The statement read: “As you attain this enviable position today, I felicitate with you and your family as well as the Ilorin Emirate.

“Your conferment as the Tafida of Ilorin, the second personality to be honoured in the Ilorin Emirate, underscores your importance having contributed your quota as a seasoned educationist, administrator, and astute political figure.

“This is an indication of how much you are valued by the Emirate and we do hope you continue to use your personality and new office towards the advancement of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State.”

Saraki prayed to God to grant the new Tafida of Ilorin, the life, sound health and wisdom to excel in the new task.

Also present at the colourful occasion include, the former Governor of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dakwambo, former Minister of Youths and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, Senator Dino Malaye, the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman and former Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad.

Others include, Director General, National Institute of Legislative Studies, Prof. Suleiman Abubakar, Grand Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Suleiman Onikijipa, billionaire oil magnate, Hajia Muinat Shagaya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammed and the PDP chairman, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, among others

