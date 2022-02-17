Lead Ibadan with Fear of God, Fayemi Charges New Olubadan

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has urged the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, to lead the cosmopolitan town of Ibadan, Oyo State, with the fear of God.

The governor congratulated Balogun on his emergence as the monarch of Ibadanland, saying his era would bring a paradigm shift in terms of development and prosperity.

Fayemi in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, last Tuesday, said the appointment and ascension of Balogun marked the beginning of a new era in Ibadanland.

He described Balogun’s ascension as a reward for his patience over the years of climbing the ladder after being enlisted into the chieftaincy line in 1986 as a Mogaji to reach the peak as the Olubadan 36 years later.

The governor noted that the new traditional ruler’s experience in corporate world, administration, politics and traditional institution had prepared him for the new royal duties he is assuming.

He urged the new Ibadan monarch to discharge his duties with the fear of God, passion, commitment, heart of a servant and readiness to carry his people along in the day-to-day decision making for the progress of the kingdom.

Fayemi prayed God to grant the new Olubadan the wisdom needed to oversee the affairs of the city as the king and custodian of the people’s culture, tradition and history.

The governor called on the people of Ibadan to rally round the new monarch in translating his dream for the kingdom into reality and for the city to move forward in all spheres.

