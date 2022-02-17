FUDMA’s ASUU Joins Nationwide Strike

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has joined the ongoing nationwide one-month warning strike after holding its Wednesday’s congress under a tree in the varsity’s premises.

The FUDMA Chairman of the union, Dr. Jibrin Nuhu Shagari, in a message sent to THISDAY, said the union held its congress under the tree following efforts by the management of the institution to prevent its members from holding the meeting.

The union, after its two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), began the four-week warning strike to protest the non-implementation of a 2009 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the federal government.

Shagari, in the message, said: “We like to inform the general public that ASUU in FUDMA had their congress under the tree and affirmed the national directive on the rollover strike despite the management efforts to truncate the congress.

“Based on the above, all academic activities; teaching, examinations, meetings of all kinds at senate, council, faculty, department etc would not be participated by any academic staff.

“This is communicated to the council and copied to VC, zonal coordinator and national respectively. The monitoring committee has been formed and will monitor the strike and communicate with you accordingly.”

