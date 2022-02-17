2023: A’Ibom Guber Aspirant Raises the Alarm over Killing of Supporters

One of the frontline gubernatorial aspirants in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan, has raised the alarm over attack and killing of his supporters ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Senator Akpan, currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, said the recent of such wicked act was the murder of one his strongest supporters, Chief Bassey Emah.

The senator, in a statement yesterday, therefore called on the security agencies in the state to unravel the gruesome murder of Chief Emah and other political allies and supporters in the state.

Describing the murder as “one killing too many”, Senator Akpan said the death of Emah popularly known as “Emma B” must not be glossed over nor swept under the carpet.

“Without leaning on any conspiracy theory, I hereby charge the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency; do all within their powers to unravel the circumstances surrounding the needless murder of Emma B.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime, no matter their status in the society, must be brought to account and soon too”, he stressed.

He acknowledged the unquantifiable contributions of the late Chief Emah to his gubernatorial ambition in Nsit Ubium where he held fort, regretting that his murder will deprive his young family of a sustainable means of livelihood.

Senator Akpan noted that Chief Emah was the third of his supporters who had been mindlessly, needlessly and fatally attacked in recent times.

The Senator named his two other supporters so far attacked as Mr. Augustine Ekanem from Ibiono Ibom alias ‘Talk and laugh’, leader of the group, ‘Oba Is The Best’, who was brutally assassinated in a filling station in Uyo; and Mr Idongesit Ezekiel Idiok popularly known as “Soundcraft” from Essien Udim who luckily escaped death but sustained injuries from gunshots.

Despite the development, he urged his supporters to remain calm and allow the security agencies to do their work.

He also urged them to remain resolute and not be intimidated by any circumstance as power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He pleases.

While praying the good Lord to grant the family of Chief Emah, his friends and allies as well as the campaign organisation the fortitude to bear this great loss, he promised to stand by his family through this moment of grief and after.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

