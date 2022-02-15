‘We ‘ll Maintain Standard at Federal University Lokoja’

The management of the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, has reiterated its commitment to continue to uplift the standard of education despite daunting challenges.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the journey so far in the last one year in office, at the university auditorium, Felele campus, yesterday.

Akinwunmi explained that today (yesterday) was exactly 365 days that he assumed the office the vice chancellor of the institution in Lokoja, noting that the situation on ground was so acidic because there were various crises at hand, and had to reconcile all the stakeholders to move the university forward.

He pointed out that having done that, he

and his management team set up programme of action with a view to being the best among Nigerian universities.

According to him, “The university used to be ranked number eight out of the 12 universities established by President Goodluck Jonathan. In fulfilment of the great mission, the management went into action, and to the glory of God, today, the university is ranked number one in the North Central region, second among the federal universities, sixth among Nigerian universities, and 13th among both public and private universities in Nigeria.

He pointed out that within last few months at helm of affairs, the management had established the Directorate of Consultancy Services in an effort to generate internal revenue for the development of the nascent citadel of learning.

In addition to the above, the university management has also established Printing Press as well as water factory in bid to increase revenue for the university.

On the road network in the permanent site of the school, the vice chancellor pointed out that it’s the intervention of the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to tar one from main gate to the Senate building.

On the academic programmes of the institution, Akinwunmi also noted that about 39 programmes which hitherto had created problems for the university had been verified and cleared by the National University Commission (NUC), adding that all current programmes have been accredited too.

The vice chancellor, however, lamented that the university is currently in dire need of staff and lecturers, stressing that the institution could not employ because of IPPIS, saying the management need to apply through the NUC before approval is granted.

