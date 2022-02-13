‘Petroleum Training Institute is Shifting to Alternative Energy Sources’

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Delta State, Dr. Henry Adimula, has said the Institute is gradually shifting its focus to provision of alternative sources of energy to meet the needs of the global oil and gas industry.

He noted that the foremost petroleum institute is also keying into the Petroleum Industry Act.

Adimula made this known over the weekend when he hosted some members of the Warri Correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Effurun.

He disclosed that the testimonies to what the Institute does abound in all the major refineries and oil and gas establishments in the country.

Adimula said that the foremost petroleum institute was at the forefront of developing technology and manpower for the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

He recalled that the Institute has been in the business of providing competent technological manpower through quality training, research and consultancy for the petroleum and allied industries for almost 50 years.

“The Institute is not unmindful of the various stages that are being developed in the industry. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the worldwide move to transit to alternative sources of energy. PTI sees this as an opportunity to also reposition herself to be able to meet the energy needs

of the oil and gas industry globally.

“We develop capacity for these organisations and we are proud to say today that the oil and gas industry in Nigeria have been well served by the Institute. We have in place a number of projects, initiatives to make the institute readily adaptable to the different needs. In the next 50 years, we see ourselves playing a much bigger role in developing technology and personnel for the energy needs in general,” he said.

Adimula further disclosed that the institute was in the process of partnering with several organisations especially to develop modular refinery technology, adding, “one area of our strength is the hands-on training we offered here. We equipped the students with the skills to make them relevant and able to meet the challenges of the industry and the expectations of their employers putting in mind environment and safety.”

The principal also said that the Institute had ventured into alternative sources of energy adding that it is into several partnerships to achieve the general energy that the world craved for and promised a more robust relationship with the media for enhanced productivity.

Chairman, NUJ Warri Correspondents Chapel, Okiemute Okpomor, thanked the PTI management for receiving the chapel in spite of short notice and commended the Institute for the cordial relationship with the media and its host community (Effurun).

He said that the purpose of the visit was to solicit for the institute’s assistance in the chapel’s forthcoming “2022 NUJ Press Week.”

