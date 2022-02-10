Olam’s CSR as Beacon of Hope

Chiamaka Ozulumba reports that Olam’s corporate social investment initiatives are a beacon of hope, peace and unity

The private sector plays an active role in implementing key growth policies that are targeted at driving national and regional socio-economic agendas. It is therefore rare for a community to thrive consistently without strong input from both the state economy managers and the influential private business operators.

This is what Olam, an agribusiness with extensive investments in the local agriculture value chain, demonstrated when it successfully dowsed, through an informed CSI initiative, the historical, age-old suspicion that existed between the Fulani and the Tiv tribes in the farming community of Jira (Zegeyo), Nasarawa State.

Olam successfully brought the two tribes together and stimulated an atmosphere that led the historical warring tribes to commit to a peaceful co-existence for the first time in a long while, when it united children from the tribes in a new model primary school it donated to the community in November 2021.

The new model primary school was donated to the Local Education Authority (LEA) in Jira and commissioned by the state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, in fulfillment of Olam Rice Farm’s corporate social responsibility, to facilitate the academic development of children in the host communities.

In addition to the donation of the school block, an access road to the neighbouring village was rehabilitated to drive smoother movement of people and goods into the community.

As befitting a new era of peaceful co-existence, resumption for the new academic session at the primary school was marked with a large turnout of pupils.

The company delegation was on hand at the school premises to meet with the pupils’ parents, the school management, and the community leaders who had come to witness the epoch-making event.

The pupils were full of excitement. The parents were elated. Both the Fulani and Tiv tribal leaders expressed gratitude to the management of Olam Rice Farm for sowing the seed of unity among them and heralding the path to a brighter future for their children through the academic intervention projects.

Members of both tribes were unanimous in expressing their desire to co-exist peacefully as well as take ownership of the facility to ensure the safety of the pupils and the school.

Items including school uniforms, attendance registers, sanitary and writing materials, and office furniture for teachers were provided by Olam.

The business recruited two teachers, and a headteacher for the school, who were introduced to the leaders of the community and the influential dwellers in the community who thronged out en masse to witness the commissioning of the CSR project.

As part of its social campaign, Olam is also advocating the abolition of child labour by encouraging parents and guardians in the community to enroll their children and wards in the school.

At the event, a letter of appreciation was presented to the Olam Rice team from the palace of the Okpatta, the top traditional chief of the village. The letter eulogised the agribusiness’ deep interest in the wellbeing of its host community. The traditional ruler highlighted the impact the agribusiness’ intervention project will have on the living standards and communal relations among the Fulani and Tiv tribes within the settlement for generations.

Meanwhile, the latest information emerging from the community showed that the school continues to attract an increasing number of new pupil registration. The classrooms in the school are said to be filled up already with at least 50 pupils in each.

A delegation of the Fulani tribe, led by its paramount leader, paid a visit to the management of Olam in Rukumbi, to further demonstrate their gratitude to the agribusiness for the impact the new model elementary school has made barely a month into the inception of academic activities in the school.

Responding to the tribe’s representatives, Abubakar Ogashuwa, the Community Relations Manager, Olam Rice Farm & Mill, Rukubi, Doma, Nasarawa State, said, “At Olam, we empower our host communities by investing in impactful social projects that provide ingenious solutions to daily challenges.

“The new model school in Jira is carved out of this development thinking as part of the strategic focus of reimagining both the agricultural value and human wellbeing.

“We are glad and proud at the same time to see the level of change our corporate social responsibility projects are bringing into our host communities.”

Mukul Mathur, Olam’s Country Head in Nigeria, explained, “We share a sense of purpose that motivates our actions. In the past 30 years, Olam has been investing in developing a robust agriculture export value chain and human capital, and engendering growth across the farming communities in Nigeria.”

Anil Nair, Head of Olam’s Rice business in Nigeria added, “Today, the success of our rice model has kick-started domestic production, unlocking the opportunity for businesses and smallholder farmers alike, and reducing Nigeria’s need to import 1.9 million tonnes of rice each year. We are proud of the impact we are already making in the country as we gear up to do more.”

Olam has navigated the recent spate of tribal crisis to unify these tribes. Hence, by successfully uniting the communities that have a history of conflicts, the business firmly entrenched its socioeconomic enabling capacities. It also further strengthens the business’ brand persona as an investor in people and community.

As a sign of its commitment to the country’s agriculture sector, Olam Rice is investing in doubling its milling capacity. The additional milling capacity is expected to be fully installed and online by July 2022.

