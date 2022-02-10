Malami: I Didn’t Blame Judiciary for Delay in Politically Exposed Persons’ Trials

Alex Enumah

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied holding the judiciary responsible for delays in the trial of high profile cases in the country.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration accords respect to the democratic provisions of the doctrine of separation of powers among the three independent and separate arms of government.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Malami said the federal government maintained the sanctity of the provisions of Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the 1999 Constitution that delineate the roles and responsibilities of the executives, legislature and judiciary.

Malami’s denial may not be unconnected to a press statement by the third arm of government which on Tuesday, had expressed dismay over the federal government’s recent allegations of non-transparency amongst others.

He said it was on this note that the federal government supported the review of Section 121(3) of the Constitution to accommodate the provisions for financial autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary.

Malami explained further that the government also came up with the Executive Order 10 to enforce the provision of autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary, adding that the Buhari-led administration has a record of non-interference with or meddling into the affairs of the legislature and judiciary.

The statement explained that it was within the context of this quality and feature of non-interference by the Buhari-led federal government and for the avoidance of sub-judice that the minister responded that high-profile cases were presented by the federal government for prosecution and the government came out with initiatives in its efforts to support speedy determination of justice.

He noted with dismay the way his response to a question in a recent interview was construed to evoke an unintended and non-existing inferences which some mischief makers projected him as blaming the judiciary.

“It was an innocent statement aimed at showing and re-enactment of tripartite division of powers and responsibilities among the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary,” the statement read.

The minister added that in view of the crucial role of the judiciary as an essential element of democratic system, the federal government gives attention to the budgetary provisions of the Judiciary in addition to welfare-packages meant to enhance their operations.

