Lawmakers Commend Emzor’s Investments in Nigeria’s Health Sector

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Health, Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has commended Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for its strategic investments in the health sector of the Nigerian economy.

Oloriegbe gave the commendation when he led a delegation of the National Assembly to a visit to Emzor’s factory in Lagos.

He said the factory, “is a major achievement for the health security of the country.”

He also used the occasion to reiterate the importance of health security, recalling that during the COVID-19 lockdown, “the health insecurity of import dependent countries became evident.”

Speaking during the company visit, the Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Health, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, said the visit restored his confidence in the health sector of the country, saying “considering the number of products the Emzor factory manufactures for the domestic and international markets.”

The delegation, which also included the Chairman, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Professor Ahmed Tijani Mora, was welcomed by the Group Managing Director and Founder of Emzor, Dr, Stella Okoli, and Emzor’s Executive Director for General Duties, Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke.

Ezeoke told the delegation that the Emzor Group transited from a sales company to a manufacturing concern that today export its products to Africa, Europe and America.

She also said Emzor now has the API Manufacturing Technology transfer and licensing agreement with India’s Mangalam Drugs and Organic Limited, to locally manufacture and distribute Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the treatment and prevention of malaria.

“This has led to the development of a world class API manufacturing facility in compliance with international standards and the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa. This agreement affirmed Emzor’s long standing position to strengthen the pharm sector in Africa,” Ezeoke said.

She added that the company had grown into a legacy pharmaceutical company with four modern factories that manufacture over 260 world-class pharmaceutical products.

She disclosed further that Emzor has a network of over 120 distributors covering public and private institutions across West Africa.

“Emzor is the largest indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturer in the country with over 120 products, all NAFDAC approved.”

“Its ultra-modern pharm factory, which is known as Emzor Campus, is a World Health Organisation’s (WHO) compliant factory and is the largest pharmaceutical facility in West Africa.

“The factory is also (cGMP) compliant and has already manufactured and supplied millions of doses of medication ranging from antimalarial, pediatric care, vitamins and antiretroviral to various international organizations through partnerships for public health intervention,” Ezeoke said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

