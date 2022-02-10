Gunmen in Military Uniform Kill Man, Steal Money, Car in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Suspected gunmen in military uniform have killed a man identified as Oso Femi, at Ifo, headquarters of Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Femi, the oil dealer, was reportedly killed at his fueling station, Osofem Oil and Gas, located at NITEL bus stop at Ifo, Ogun State, around 10p.m. last Sunday.

A nephew of the deceased, who identified as Harbee, explained that the men, who put on military camouflage, stormed the petrol station, shot Femi in the head and left with his car with the registration number: LAGOS EKY 903 GZ.

He said: “They were all on soldier uniform. It happened at Osofem Oil and Gas at Ifo, Ogun State, around 10p.m. on Sunday. He was about to go home when they came to attack him. He tried to escape but they shot him on the head, took his car and his money and went away.”

It was gathered that the deceased Toyota Corolla was later found at Obada Oko area of Abeokuta.

Yesterday morning, Harbee updated that: “We found the car at Obada Oko. The car was packed in the bush. It’s currently at the police station.”

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying it is being investigated.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident was a case of armed robbery.

According to him, the robbers in military uniform must have got a hint that the man was with a certain amount of money, which he said was driven away in his car after killing him.

“It’s a case of armed robbery and the command is investigating it. We learnt they came on military uniform, and killed the man.

“I think there was a piece of information about the man that he was coming with some amount of money. So, they took away the vehicle with the money inside it. We are still investigating the incident,” Oyeyemi said.

