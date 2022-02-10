Bauchi Gov Raises the Alarm over Unknown Helicopter Operating in Lame-Burra Forest

• Air Force: We’re aware of situation

Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has raised the alarm over the suspicious movement of an unknown helicopter in Lame-Burra Forest in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

But the Nigerian Air Force said it was aware of the situation and was working to contain it and arrest the helicopter in question.

Mohammed called on the Nigerian Air Force to intensify surveillance in the area with a view to identifying the suspected helicopter to guarantee safety of lives and properties of the people.

The governor disclosed this yesterday, when he granted audience to the newly posted Air Officer Commanding Special Operation Command in Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Tajuddeen Yusuf.

Mohammed said he was raising the alarm based on intelligence received from security agents and the local community over the suspicious movement of the helicopter.

According to him, intensifying security operations in the area by the officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force became imperative, considering the present security challenges in many parts of the country. He also assured the people of the state government’s commitment to providing necessary support towards consolidating on the gains against various forms of criminalities across the state.

Earlier, Yusuf said they were aware of the situation and investigation was on-going with a view to apprehending the suspected helicopter.

While commending the Bauchi State government for its concern for the security in the state, Yusuf called on the public to assist the command with useful information to enable them discharge their duties diligently.

