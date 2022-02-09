Prepare to Receive APC Defectors, Tambuwal Tells Sokoto PDP

Ismail Adebayo in Kebbi

Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on the leadership of the PDP in the states to be prepared to receive decamping members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tambuwal, who is on a consultation visit to PDP stakeholders in Kebbi State for his presidential ambition, said that the ongoing crisis in the APC would break into fragments and many of the party’s supporters from the states would soon be decamping to the PDP.

He said: “There is confusion in the APC. We knew it will soon break up and they will come to the PDP so we should be ready to receive them.

“With what I saw, the PDP in Kebbi is united and strong. Let us make sure we prepare to receive those who will soon come from the APC.

“We have seen what APC has done to the country. There is high rate of insecurity, poverty and corruption. Let us work together to make sure the PDP return to power for a better Nigeria.”

While addressing the PDP executives and supporters in Birnin Kebbi, Tambuwal said he was in Kebbi to consult the party leaders in the state on his presidential ambition for 2023 election.

A former Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Attahiru Bafarawa, who was on the entourage of Tambuwal, said they came to Kebbi to present him as their presidential aspirant and to consult with people in the PDP in kebbi State.

Bafarawa said: “We are counting on your delegates support. You can see there are three of the former presidential aspirants in 2019 in his entourage, they are now supporting him.”

He explained that Tambuwal has what it would take to be a good president. “He is a lawyer. He was once a Speaker of the House of Representatives, now a governor. This put him ahead of his opponents for the job of the president of Nigeria.

“We are not following him blindly. We are following him because of his experience and capability to govern Nigeria and we owe him a duty to support him because he cannot do it alone.”

In his response, the State Chairman of PDP, Mr. Usman Suru, assured Tambuwal that all delegates in the state would support his ambition. “We assured you of our support for your presidential ambition”’ he

said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

