Osimhen Scores as Napoli Climb to Second, Ebuehi Sees Red

ITALIAN SERIE A

Femi Solaja

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, justified his first start since November as he scored one of Napoli’s goals in the 2-0 defeat of Venezia yesterday as the former Italian Serie A champions climbed to second on the log.

Mask-wearing Osimhen fired Napoli into the lead with a beautiful header on 59th minutes while Andrea Petagna consolidated the points in the 100th minute.

Osimhen could have had another as he struck the post in the first half.

Napoli now have 52 points from 24 matches, same as AC Milan, but they enjoy a better goals difference. They are a point behind leaders Inter Milan.

Osimhen now have six goals in the Italian topflight league.

The afternoon fixture was however a nightmare for Osimhen’s Super Eagles teammate, Tyrone Ebuehi. The Nigerian defender bagged a straight red for a late dangerous tackle on Dries Mertens.. Before the card, he had a clash of heads with the referee which led to his wearing a bandage.

Ebuehi was first booked for a caution but VAR ordered a straight sending off.

Another Nigerian David Okereke started and finished the game for Venezia.

Venezia are sitting dangerously in the 18th spot on 18 points from 23 matches.

AC Milan broke open the race for the Scudetto as Olivier Giroud’s derby double saw off Inter on Saturday.

Like Milan, Napoli have played a game more than Inter but they host the champions next weekend before travelling to Barcelona for the first leg of their Europa League play-off with the Catalan giants.

