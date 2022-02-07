Lawmaker Inaugurates over 50 Projects in Jigawa

Ibrahim Shuaibu



The Chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu, over the weekend inaugurated no fewer than 50 projects across Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State.

The constituency projects include over 18 feeder roads, 400 solar lights, three blocks of classrooms, 45 boreholes; laid foundation for a maternity (hospital), and Federal Government College of Special Education.

The projects unveiled by Hon Da’u Aliyu are visible in all the 248 polling units spread across wards, and local government under the federal constituency.

Addressing a crowd of constituents over the weekend, the party Chairman, Mr. Datti Ayuba, said they are indebted to the lawmaker because he gave them a quality representation that no constituency enjoys in Nigeria.

Datti Ayuba assured them that the party executive and the electorate in Birnin Kudu/Buji constituency would continue to give the lawmaker necessary support in appreciation of his quality representation.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the APC executives from Buji Local Government Area, the Vice-Chairman of the party, Mr. Inuwa Muhammad Gwadayi, vowed to stand by the lawmaker at all times for his patriotism and concern for the betterment of his people.

He explained that the dividend of democracy enjoined in the constituency is incomparable with what is happening in other constituency in the state.

Subsequently, over 700 All Progressive Congress (APC) executives from 248 polling units in Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State passed a vote of confidence on their lawmaker.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

