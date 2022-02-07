Iheanacho’s Strike Not Enough as Holders Leicester Knocked out

FA CUP

*City, Chelsea, Spurs get favourable Fifth Round draws

Kelechi Iheanacho’s lone strike was not enough as FA Cup holders Leicester City suffered a shock 4-1 fourth-round loss to east Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in a pulsating game at the City Ground yesterday.

Forest, eighth in the Championship, took the lead with a well-worked goal that saw Keinan Davis head down Brennan Johnson’s cross and Philip Zinckernagel poking the ball past Danny Ward.

Within 30 seconds, the hosts had doubled their advantage, Johnson finishing after a terrible backpass from James Justin. It became 3-0 when returning captain Joe Worrall powered in a header at the back post from James Garner’s corner.

Premier League Leicester were handed a lifeline when home goalkeeper Brice Samba made an error and that enabled Iheanacho to roll the ball into an unguarded net, but they were not able to fight back.

Forest restored their three-goal advantage when Djed Spence raced through and slid the ball past Ward to set up a fifth-round home tie against fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round, while Chelsea and Tottenham will also visit Championship opposition.

Chelsea survived a scare from League One Plymouth on Saturday to set up a last 16 trip to Luton as Spurs face Manchester United’s conquerors Middlesbrough.

Liverpool will have another home tie against Norwich after seeing off Cardiff in the fourth round at Anfield on Sunday.

5TH RD FULL DRAW

Luton Town v Chelsea

C’ Palace v Stoke City

P’borough Utd v Man City

Liverpool v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Nott’ Forest v Huddersfield

Everton v Bournemouth or Boreham

*Ties to be played the week commencing 28 February

