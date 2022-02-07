2023: Youths Unveil ‘Rescue Nigeria Mission’ for Kogi Gov in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu

A political movement mobilising for the emergence of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as Nigerian next president held a town hall meeting with women and youths in Kano.

The coordinator of the movement in Kano State, Mr. Abdul Amat Maikwashewa, yesterday disclosed that Bello had contributed immensely to the development of youths in Nigeria by drawing them closer to his government and instituting people-oriented policies for their benefit.

He said members of the group came up with the idea of queueing behind Bello as their presidential candidate because “looking around, no one beats his record currently in Nigeria.

“We had to go to him to plead with him to run because he is not part of the old order and he is a formidable youth through whom we can realise the yearning of Nigerian youths to take over governance in Nigeria.”

Also, the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Abdulkareem Jamiu, who was at the inauguration of the members last Saturday, said Nigeria needed to breathe fresh air in the interest of the country and Nigerians at large.

He urged the youths not to allow any unqualified and old politician seeking elective post to determine the destiny of the younger generation who represent 70 per cent of the population.

Abdulkareem thanked the organisers for the confidence in Bello, and reiterated that he possesses the capacity and agility to end security and economic difficulties confronting the country.

He said if Bello could decimate the enormous challenges and restore sanity to Kogi State, there shouldn’t be any reason to doubt the governor’s dexterity to put Nigeria in order.

The chief of staff said: “If Governor Bello can provide solutions to numerous challenges confronting Kogi State, we have no doubt that he can answer the questions of Nigeria. First of all, what is the problem of Kogi State? Kogi is the only state that borders 10 states, including FCT, making the state a mini Nigeria.

“Kogi used to be the nerve centre of a security threat that was before Bello took over the mantle of leadership. Okene, my home local government area, used to house a bomb factory. Bombing of churches, mosques and public places was the order of the day as a result of Boko Haram and ISWA activities before this administration took over. Thank God for the purposeful leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.”

