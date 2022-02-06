THISDAY SPECIAL: Enter The New Board Members

Last Monday in Abuja, Chairman THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, inaugurated the reconstituted Editorial Board of THISDAY newspaper. In attendance were THISDAY Managing Director, Mr. Eniola Bello, Editorial Board Chairman, Olusegun Adeniyi, and other members. While thanking members for accepting to serve on the editorial board, Obaigbena reminded them that THISDAY is founded on three cardinal principles: Democracy, free enterprise, and social justice.

“Those three kernels inform the decisions we take on critical issues with the overriding objective being the promotion of the greater good for our country,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Bello assured the members that the management of THISDAY operates the time-tested journalistic tradition of separating the Editorial Board from the Newsroom like Church and State. He said they have the freedom to discuss and write on any issue, without interference, but within the newspaper’s operating principles. Below are short profiles of each of the members:

CHIDI AMUTA

Respected scholar, administrator and writer, Dr Chidi Amuta was at different times a senior lecturer in literature at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and University of Port-Harcourt. He was Group Editorial Adviser and Chairman, Editorial Board, Daily Times and a pioneer member of the Editorial Board, The Guardian Newspapers. He has written several books, including ‘Towards A Sociology of African Literature’; ‘The Theory of African Literature: Implications for Practical Criticism’; ‘Prince of the Niger: The Babangida Years’; ‘IBB: Bio-bibliographical Insights’; ‘Writing the Wrong: A Collection of Articles’ and several others. He is currently Chairman/CEO, Wilson & Weizmann Associates Ltd and Chairman, Port Harcourt Literary Society.

WAZIRI ADIO

Prior to his assignment at NEITI, Adio had held senior positions in different organizations, ranging from editor and columnist at THISDAY Newspapers, special adviser to the senate president, communication specialist at UNDP etc. Adio obtained his first degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, a master’s in journalism from Columbia University and another master’s in public administration from Harvard University, where he was, at different times, a Fellow of the Neiman Foundation for Journalism, and an Edward S. Mason Fellow in public policy and management. He is also a Fellow of the fifth class of the Africa Leadership Initiative-West Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

MAHMUD JEGA

Following his stint as a lecturer in Biological Sciences at his alma mater, the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Jega has practiced journalism non-stop for more than three decades. For a total 13 years, he was Managing Editor, Editor, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board Chairman of Daily Trust Newspapers. Prior to that, Jega was Editor, New Nigerian Newspapers, Editor of The Sentinel magazine, Kaduna and Assistant Editor, Citizen magazine.

BOLAJI ADEBIYI

A two-term presidential aide and immediate past editor of THISDAY Newspapers, Bolaji Adebiyi is the managing editor of the newspaper. Elected the vice president (West) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors last year, he writes regularly on politics and issues affecting the profession of journalism. He attended University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) Ile-Ife, obtaining both bachelor and master’s degrees in History. A British Chevening Scholar, Adebiyi also holds post-graduate and advanced diploma certificates in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos and The Thompson Foundation, Cardiff, Wales.

PAUL NWABUIKWU

A pioneer THISDAY Editorial Board member, Paul Nwabuikwu, who has also served on The Guardian’s Editorial Board, is a respected public intellectual with decades of experience in journalism, advertising, and public communication. A winner of the DAME Awards for Informed Commentary, Nwabuikwu served twice as Special Adviser to former Finance Minister and current DG, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and played a key role in communicating the Obasanjo reforms as well as the economic initiatives of the Jonathan years. Nwabuikwu holds a fist degree in Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and MBA from the University of Jos.

SONNY ARAGBA-AKPORE

Sonny Aragba-Akpore has a cognate practice in the media spanning more than three decades. In July 2010, he was appointed Assistant General Manager/Head, Corporate Communications at the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd with a mandate to turn around the media fortunes of this government agency after a failed satellite in the orbit. Following his success on that assignment, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) invited Sonny to rejig the media profile of the telecommunications regulator. In November 2014, he became the NCC Assistant Director/Head, Media & Public Relations, a position he held until retirement in July 2020. Sonny attended the University of Lagos and holds B.A and M.A. in English. He is also a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

‘YEMI ADAMOLEKUN

Currently the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), a non-partisan network of individuals and organizations committed to building a culture of good governance & public accountability in the country, Adamolekun has a 23-year diverse career spanning the public and private sectors. She started her working career in the United States as a management consultant in Navigant Consulting, before moving back to Nigeria to work at Alder Consulting. In 2018, she was named as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), endorsed by the United Nations in the Humanitarian & Religious category. In 2019, Adamolekun joined the Africa Program of the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) in the US as a non-resident Senior Associate. Adamolekun has a first degree in Mathematics & Economics from the University of Virginia; an MSc in Development Studies from The London School of Economics (LSE) and an MBA from Oxford University’s Said Business School.

GIMBA KAKANDA

Founder of DMC, an Abuja-based communication and strategy consulting firm, Gimba Kakanda is a notable public affairs analyst, media and foreign policy consultant and author. He is a regular contributor for Aljazeera and several Nigerian publications, including Daily Trust. Kakanda holds a master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE) and is an alumnus of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program. With a huge following on social media, Kakanda is a notable voice in the inter-generational conversations in the Nigerian polity.

AISHA SHUAIBU

A business consultant with a decade of experience in brand and strategic management, Ms Aisha Shuaibu is Managing Director of Waffle Way in Abuja, and President of SWA Sports, an initiative that is promoting local talents in kickboxing, wrestling, and Taekwondo. Ms Shuaibu obtained her B Sc in Business Studies from the University of Bedfordshire, Luton in the United Kingdom and her Masters in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from Bahcesehir University, Istanbul, Turkey.

JOHNSON OLAWUMI

In a military career spanning 35 years, Major General Johnson Bamidele Olawumi (rtd), a former Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), held several strategic appointments at the service, defence and public levels. He was once the Coordinator, Nigerian Army Aviation and later, Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers. Following his stint at the NYSC, Olawumi served as Director, Policy Planning and Research at the Defence Space Administration and later, Director of Policy at the Defence Headquarters. Olawumi obtained a first degree in Mathematics from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from the University of Ilorin and a Masters in Defence Studies from the Kings College, London. He is an alumnus of the National Defence College, Abuja, and a proud winner of the presidential award for best graduating participant. Olawumi also holds a certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard Kennedy School.

SANYADE OKOLI

The CEO of Alpha African Advisory, Mrs Sanyade Okoli has over 27 years of financial advisory; private equity; corporate, commercial and management finance; and auditing experience. She holds an MA in Mechanical Engineering from Cambridge University, UK and trained as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen (UK). She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England & Wales and a Fellow of both the Africa Leadership Initiative-West Africa and the Aspen Global Leadership Network. Sanyade is also a regular analyst on Arise News’ Global Business report show. Furthermore, she is the founder of inspirational blog, www.justasiam.ng and creator of life-transforming e-course, Pursuing Wholeness.

KASHIM IBRAHIM-IMAM

Cerebral, energetic, and strategic, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam has been active in politics in Nigeria for about 35 years. This vast experience has imbued him with a profound knowledge of the currents and actors on the political terrain in the country. It has also enabled him to build a robust network of allies and associates across the length and breadth of Nigeria. He has traversed the country and feels at home everywhere. He is the current president of the King’s College (Lagos) Old Boys Association. He holds a BSc in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria MSc in International Relations from the University of Maiduguri. At the business level, he is the Chairman of UniCapital PLC (an investment banking firm) and the Chairman of First Guarantee Pensions PLC, among others.

OKEY IKECHUKWU

With three decades of hands-on experience in the university system, the media and government at the highest levels, Dr Okey Ikechukwu, mni, is the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, an internationally certified management consultancy and training partner of several institutions and organizations. Ikeechukwu was, at various times, Lecturer at the University of Lagos, Acting Editorial Page Editor, and acting chairman of the editorial board of The Guardian Newspapers. He was also chairman of the Comet (now The Nation) Newspapers Editorial Board. Ikechukwu is the Regional Patron of the Nigerian Karate Association and holds a Brown Belt in Wing Chun Kung Fu, as well as a Black Belt in Shotokan Karate.

BENNETT OGHIFO

Trained in news writing by Reuters Foundation at Rhodes University, Grahams Town, South Africa, Bennett Eyituoyo Oghifo is well-grounded in matters of Climate Change and the Environment, which he has covered for over a decade. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and master’s in public administration from the University of Benin and a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos. Oghifo is a fellow of Leadership for Environment and Development, (LEAD International), a global network supported by the Rockefeller Foundation, and a member of Africa Association of Science Journalists.

NDUBUISI FRANCIS

Ndubuisi Francis started his journalism career in 1992 first as a judiciary correspondent with the now-rested specialised newspaper, Law Mirror before joining THISDAY Newspapers Group in November 1995. He has covered health, labour, capital market, energy, and aviation correspondent before becoming Deputy Group Business Editor, Group News Editor and currently, Associate Editor (Business) in the Nation’s Capital. Winner of several awards in journalism, Ndubuisi holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos, a Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Abuja.

PETER ISHAKA

A 1983 graduate of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Peter Ishaka worked at Newswatch and TELL magazines before joining THISDAY in 1997. He left the newspaper for a brief period to edit ‘Who’s Who in Nigeria’ before returning in 2011. Ishaka is currently THISDAY Editorial Page editor.

OLUSEGUN ADENIYI

Journalist, writer and former presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi, a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (FNAL) chairs the editorial board. Author of several books, including ‘The Last 100 Days of Abacha’ and ‘Power, Politics and Death: A front-row account of Nigeria under the late President Yar’Adua’, Adeniyi was a founding member of the National Stakeholder Working Group of the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and current member of the Kaduna State Government Kashim Ibrahim Foundation. He also served on the Panel of Judges for the Nigeria Breweries Plc ‘Maltina Teacher of the Year’ for 2015 and 2016 ad currently a member of the Advisory Board of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) which awards annual scholarships and fellowships to Nigerians and Ghanaians for master’s degree programme at the Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University.

In April 2019, Adeniyi was inaugurated, along with others from 29 countries, as a Council Member of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) in Beijing, China. Adeniyi holds a first degree in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a master’s in international law and diplomacy (MILD) from the University of Lagos. In July 2007, he attended the International Visitor Leadership Programme organised by the US State Department in Washington. He also spent the 2010/2011 academic session as a Fellow at the Weatherhead Centre for International Affairs, Harvard University where he conducted his research on the factors that shape incumbent presidential elections in Africa.

MONDAY EKPE

Currently an adjunct lecturer at the University of Abuja, Monday Ekpe was at various times editorial page editor, features editor and general editor at THISDAY. A brilliant writer with special interest in human stories, Ekpe obtained his first degree in English and Literature from the University of Benin and a master’s in Communication and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan where he completed his Ph D in 2015.

