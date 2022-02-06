ABU SULEIMAN: A STERLING PERFORMANCE

Loud Whispers

Last Sunday I hosted this very brilliant banker who so ever happens to be the Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc to a zoom discussion on leveraging technology by the financial system for cohesive economic development.

The session was so popular that we had more people outside trying to enter than those the Zoom had allowed in.

Abu is not only brilliant but a reformist. His ideas run so dispassionately away from the norm that it is so unimaginable for someone operating under such a strict regulatory environment. His thoughts on agriculture, health and education are expansive. His work also in human capital development are novel and I must commend the board and shareholders for having the patience to wait for this long gestation project to take firm roots.

Abu was in his element during the convo. He answered every question diligently and the few he could not answer humbly said so- sorry. This made him quite popular on the forum.

He had no airs but came across with the humility that comes with high intelligence and really sold his positions with awe.

For me, it was like eating a well-made bowl of Afang. You know the feeling na, the way the thing will dribble down your throat and the various aroma and concomitant taste cascading through your taste buds giving you a feeling of fulfilment, that is how I was feeling as Abu was talking.

As a result of the deluge of requests, we have agreed to do it again next quarter so that more people will have access to this kind of thinking. I tell you; you should have been there. It was explosive. Kai.

