Winners Emerge in Ecobank Sponsored Future Face of Africa Contest

Omolabake Fasogbon

Organisers of the Future Face Africa (FFA) model talent search competition has announced winners of the contest at an elaborate ceremony that held in Eko Hotels, Lagos recently.

The winners, Ana Campos, an Angolan and Nziza Ken, a Rwandan were declared the best among other 18 finalists after a rigorous selection process.

The selection process also included physical castings in eight African countries, as well as thousands of digital applications from all over the world.

The two winners were awarded title of “Africa’s Next Future Face”, and received a two-year international modelling contract with a top international modelling agency.

They were also presented a $5,000 cash prize, in addition to providing a career start in modelling.

Speaking at the event, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Babajide Sipe explained that the decision of the bank to sponsor the event was in line with its pan African vision to develop potentials and talents in the continent.

Sipe added that the initiative aligned with the bank’s commitment to provide a veritable platform for actualizing the dreams of young talents.

He said, “We are proud to be sponsors of this event. Certainly, we are committed to Africa and focused on giving the young ones every opportunity to realise their potential. Africa has the talent, resources and best people across the globe to succeed in any industry. FFA is a platform to discover some of these talents and to put Africa in the global fashion scene”.

FFA is headed by Elizabeth Isiorho, a pioneer in the African modelling industry and Founder of Beth Model Management Africa.

