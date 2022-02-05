HACEY Inaugurates 10 Boreholes

Ugo Aliogo

Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), HACEY Health Initiative, has inaugurated 10 electricity power boreholes in five primary healthcare centres and five public schools in Delta, Imo and Ondo states.

According to a release, HACEY Health through the Clean Water Initiative project supported by Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation carried out the inauguration in line with its bid to address the water, sanitation and hygiene challenges in primary healthcare centres and public schools.

The statement noted that the initiative inaugurated in December 2021 aims at improving access to safe water for primary school students, teaching and nonteaching staff, health workforce, pregnant women, nursing mothers and mothers who access the healthcare facilities as well as community members.

According to the statement, “The boreholes were installed in five primary healthcare centres namely Ase Primary Healthcare Centre, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Ogbaku Primary Healthcare Centre, Okwu, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo, Uwaorie Primary Healthcare Centre, Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State, Ilutitun Basic Healthcare Centre, Okitipupa Local Government Area Ward II, Ondo State, and Iju- Odo Primary Health Care Center, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo state and five public schools namely Olomu Secondary School, Otorere-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, Obiogo Primary School, Emu-Obiogo, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, Community School, Ogbaku, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, St Patrick’s R.C.M Primary School, Akotogbo, Irele Local Government Area, Ondo State, C.A.C Primary School, Odo-Irele, Irele Local Government Area, Ondo State.”

The statement revealed that prior to the intervention access to safe water has been a major challenge for the people of these communities negatively impacting their health and productivity.

The statement added that before the intervention, school children would often have to leave the school premises in search of water for drinking and domestic purposes. The statement also disclosed that health workers would have to travel long distances in search of safe water needed for effective health care delivery inevitably putting a strain on the educational outcomes of the students, “especially girls, maternal and child health and the participation of women in economic activities.”

Speaking at the inauguration, the Executive Director of HACEY Health Initiative, Rhoda Robinson, explained that the initiative would go a long way in reducing the incidence of water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases and infection in the communities.

Robinson also lauded the government, project communities and other stakeholders for their support towards ensuring the success of the project, while stating the need for stronger collaborations between all parties to guarantee project sustainability.

Also speaking at the event, representatives from the respective ministries, primary healthcare centres, public schools and the community expressed their profound gratitude to HACEY Health Initiative and Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation for the initiative stating that it would go a long way in promoting proper water, sanitation and hygiene practices amongst community members. In addition, all parties pledged to work together to sustain the benefits of the project.

