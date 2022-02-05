Dangote Peugeot Automobile Begins Assembly of Land Trek, 3008, 5008, New 508

Bennett Oghifo

Dangote Automobile has begun assembly of Land Trek, 3008, 5008, and the new 508 vehicles for sale within and outside Nigeria.

According to sources close to the company, the new plant in Kaduna will operate until they are set to take over the PAN automobile plant also in Kaduna.

Dangote Industries has a joint venture with Sinotruck and set up a $100 million plant to assemble trucks and cars in Nigeria for local use and export.

The joint venture, which is 65 per cent owned by Dangote and 35 per cent by Sinotruck, will assemble components and knock down parts imported from Sinotruck to the Nigerian plant. It aims to meet the expected increased demand for transport in the country as the government focuses on boosting agriculture and farmers need to move goods across the vast country.

The Group also has business with Transit Support Services (TSS) Limited, the assemblers of Shacman trucks in Nigeria.

The trucks will be used for diverse onshore and offshore operations in the country. Dangote Industries Limited is 90 percent the principal fleet customer for the Shacman range of trucks. The trucks are assembled inside the Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO) automotive assembly plant in Emene, Enugu. The total value of the investment is worth over N60 Billion.

The sources said 120 Peugeot vehicles can be assembled daily using two shifts.

