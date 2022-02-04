Travellers Award Name AWA Best Regional Carrier, Turkish Best from Europe

The Organisers of Travellers Awards has named African World Airlines (AWA) best regional carrier and Turkish Airlines best carrier from Europe that operate in Nigeria.

The organisers made this known when it released the results of the Winners of Travellers Awards from among the International Airlines in Nigeria for the year 2021.

It stated that the winners were chosen from a pool of 27 International Airlines that operated 9,673 flights and carried over 2 million passengers from 5 airports in Nigeria. The Top 15 of these airlines were profiled.

The following parameters were used, percentage of Flight delays, Number of Lost Baggage, Unresolved Complaints, Total Number of Flights, and Total number of Passengers Carried.

Using independent sources and statistics from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA the verified data was ranked in hierarchy and totalled. The Airlines with the lowest scores were chosen as winners.

Based on this data, Africa World Airline (AWA), from Ghana had the lowest scores of 23. It ranked as number 1 in the number of flights executed in 2021 to Lagos and Abuja. It did a total of 1,141 flights using an Embraer E145.

It had 35% delay with no baggage lost and no unresolved passenger complaints out of 90,574 passengers it carried. Running such a high number of flights with no lost bag and no complaints recorded against it is a rare feat.

Turkish Airlines is the Second Best International Airline in Nigeria. It is also the Best European Carrier in Nigeria for the year 2021. It had 669 flights using Airbus A330, A300 and Boeing B737 flights to Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

It had 210,585 passengers, the 4th highest with 24% flight delay and no unresolved complaints by passengers. It came 13th out of the Top 15 International Airlines in the case of lost baggage. No unresolved passengers’ complaints.

Lufthansa German Airlines is the 3rd ranked International Airline in Nigeria. It operated 555 flights carrying 153,780 passengers from 3 airports of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt using an Airbus A330 aircraft. It suffered 21% flight delays and had a good record in lost baggage as it is ranked 3rd out of Top 15 airlines. It ranked 11th in unresolved passenger complaints out of 15 airlines which is low.

Nigerian Airline, Air Peace is the 4th ranked International Airline. It’s international operation is done out of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport using B777, E195 E2 and B737 to 8 destinations. It operated 699 Flights with 31% delayed flights carrying 65,037 passengers. It had zero unresolved complaints by passengers but ranked 12th out of 15 Airlines in lost baggage complaints.

British Airways is ranked 5th with 584 Flights carrying the highest number of passengers 238,339 in 2021. It suffered 29% flight delay operating a B777 aircraft. It ranked 8th out of 15 Airlines in lost baggage complaints, and 11th out of 15 Airlines in matters of unresolved passenger complaints.

