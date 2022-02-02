Nubian American Advanced College Trains Students on Leadership

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Nubian Foundation and chief promoter of the Nubian American Advanced College, Dr. Azhinoto Ikpah has expressed the college’s readiness to empower students with leadership, economic and social skills like in America, which has a holistic education system where there is a defined relationship between education, industry and society.

He said this during the dedication of the college building in Lekki Lagos, by the Arch Bishop, Province of Lagos, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Missioner, Most Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye.

The event was attended by other board members and promoters who have supported the vision of creating the college.

Ikpah described education as the key to unleashing the potential of the youths of today, saying that the college is determined to offer the best education to students.

He noted that Nigeria seats at 124th position in the world in the global education system and 25th in Africa behind Rwanda, while Ghana ranks 104th and 12th in Africa ahead of Zimbabwe, and this is a major cause of concern.

According to him, the college is initially modelled after the American two-year community college, where students can transfer their semester credit hours to any of its partner universities in the US or Nigeria.

Ikpah added that part of the uniqueness of the college is that it offers work/study and cooperative programmes for those that need the extra funds to afford their education and internship programmes with companies and Industries to provide students with hands-on education and familiarity of the quality of students with the private sector to facilitate jobs at graduation.

The college also has an endowment fund to support scholarships, research, infrastructure, and award-winning instructors.

While dedicating the building named BARAK HOUSE, Rev. Olumakaiye prayed for a successful take-off of the college in resounding health, good staff, and students that will take the institution to a greater height.

