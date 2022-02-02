Afrilearn Launches Free World-class e-Learning App for Best Grades

Afrilearn, a digital learning platform has announced the launch of a free world-class e-learning mobile application, aimed at enabling young Nigerians to pass their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and other exams in one sitting, free of charge.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, by Afrilearn, marking a new height in the education technology space for free access by students in primary and secondary schools across Nigeria and beyond.

“Founded in 2019, Afrilearn empowers children ages 6 to 18 with free, fun, and world-class education for best grades in school and competitive examinations like the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), National Examination Council (NECO) and others. Afrilearn also monitors every learner’s progress with detailed analytics to help every student identify their strengths and areas for improvement.

“Some children learn best by watching videos, some by reading class notes, some by solving practice problems, and some by social collaboration. By design, Afrilearn is purposefully built to give every child the freedom to learn using the unique methods that work best for them,” according to Co-founder/CEO at Afrilearn, Isaac Oladipupo.

He further stated, “Our innovative e-Learning platform offers richly animated and curriculum-based video lessons, class notes, practice exercises, live classes, a personalised learning dashboard, and many more learning resources.”

Owing to its seamless fun learning experience, the award-winning education streaming startup has organically reached over 486,032 learners, with more than fifty thousand gamified quizzes, five thousand curriculum-specific class notes, and over three thousand video lessons.

According to the Co-founder/Head of Content at Afrilearn, Gabriel Olatunji-Legend, “Beyond helping students fill learning gaps with trusted content by expert tutors, with its several cutting-edge features, Afrilearn also empowers teachers, schools, and parents to effectively accelerate learning outcomes. Our goal is to empower students to study at their own pace in and outside the classroom, via any device.”

Recounting his experience, a Secondary School Teacher, Taiye Ojuolape noted, “As a History class teacher, Afrilearn saves me a lot of time in accessing useful teaching materials. The contents are very comprehensive, and the app display is so friendly and easy to navigate. The resources helped to increase my classroom engagement exponentially.”

Also, a senior secondary school student in Lagos, Isabella Onuwa attested that “For the first time, I got straight A’s in my exams. All thanks to the free, exciting practice exercises on the Afrilearn app. This is the fastest way to pass WAEC, NECO, JAMB, and I’m still surprised that it’s free.”

The Afrilearn CEO, Isaac Oladipupo pointed out, “It’s very unfair to expect a changed Nigeria without first educating Nigerians. Without quality education and opportunities, our citizens can’t rise beyond prejudices. Sadly, our brick-and-mortar system of education is neither affordable nor sustainable. Having witnessed this firsthand in our formative years, Gabriel and I left our lucrative jobs in 2018 to solve this problem, leveraging technology.”

Widely described as the Netflix of education for young Africans, 94 per cent of students who use Afrilearn, report achieving higher school grades, increased confidence, and exam success.

To start learning for free, simply download the Afrilearn App on the Play Store, App Store or visit myafrilearn.com.

