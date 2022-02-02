2023: ‘Why I’m Contesting for Ondo North Senatorial Seat Assembly’

Fidelis David in Akure

An industrialist, Tony Godday Erewa, yesterday declared his intention to contest for the Ondo South Senatorial seat in the 10th National Assembly, under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governorship aspirant in the 2020 election in the state, said he is contesting the election to ensure vibrant representation and rescue the senatorial district from underdevelopment.

Erewa who stated this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Akure, said he is convinced that his party (PDP) is better positioned in terms of ideology, experience, and nation-wide acceptability, to fix Nigeria and rescue it from its decadent way of governance foisted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

According to him: “In the spirit of patriotism, a clarion call again beckons on me to assume further, and a higher societal responsibility centered around service to our people with utmost sincerity of purpose. My foray into politics has been premised on my self-determination to lend support to well meaning efforts to foster economic prosperity and unprecedented development of our dear nation and I remain undeterred in actualizing this task.

“As patriots, the worrisome state of our dear nation, imposes on us all, a dire responsibility to reflect critically on the way forward for our dear nation, which is declining in development with an endangered citizenry, just as the recent happenings in the country portend doom if we do not rise to this challenge which stares at every one of us in the face.

For me as an individual, I do not take with a pinch of salt, this seemingly worrisome tragedy of a nation which has reduced a once prosperous nation to her kneels on the heels of cluelessness in governance with loss of bearing or direction, dashing hopes and bringing despair upon her citizenry. I am truly poised to join other well-meaning patriots to embark on the much craved rescue mission, as I know not of any nation other than Nigeria that I can call my country.

He noted that the task at hand is beyond the blame game of pointing accusing fingers at the handlers of the nation but, it is time to gear up to form a strong-willed machinery that will fix the nation”.

“My ideological belief over the years has been to set out on a mission to contribute my quota as a citizen, to the development of our society and with every sense of modesty, I humbly note that I have been faithful to this commitment evident by my several sponsored corporate social responsibility initiatives for the benefit of my immediate constituents, my dear State, and the nation at large.

“To this end I am joining hands in the PDP rescue mission, giving my all and thus committing my innate abilities and capabilities to serve as a representative of the people.

“I, Prince Godday Erewa on this 1st day of February 2022, make public my humble intention to contest for the Ondo South Senatorial seat in the 10th National Assembly. With a deep sense of humility, I pledge to pursue this aspiration with genuine purpose to serve my people.

He added that, the project christened EREWA 2023 welcomes everyone on board to join hands in support of the realization of the noble aspiration poised to restore the confidence of the people through vibrant representation.

“The EREWA 2023 Campaign Group shall form the vehicle for coordinating this project”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

