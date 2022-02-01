PUTTING THE BEST FOOT FORWARD

The conduct of the PDP governorship primaries in Ekiti has further validated the leadership capacity of Udom Emmanuel, writes Bade Sowumi

He came into politics from the corporate world. Udom Emmanuel, a successful banker came into the Akwa-Ibom political space and things turned for the better. He was underrated when he assumed office in 2015. Many thought that as an accomplished professional and boardroom guru, it will be difficult to connect with the people and chart a political path for himself.

Those who thought Governor Udom will be remote-controlled by some godfather were shocked when the governor displayed his courage of conviction. He rebuffed all entreaties and even blackmail to ditch the umbrella for the broom when his predecessor bade the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Emmanuel retained the mandate of the people with the PDP.

It was not an easy political decision. A politician who is not sagacious and well-knitted with the grassroots and the power structures in and outside the state would have been swept off by the behemoth Akpabio. It was in 2018, a penultimate elections year. Any miscalculation could have been mortally fatal and disastrous. In fact, it was the defining moment for the political career of Udom Emmanuel.

But he weathered the storm and gave hope and leadership to the ranks and file of the Akwa Ibom PDP after the self-style uncommon ‘General’ abandoned the troops when general elections were fast approaching. In a deft move to cow Emmanuel and browbeat him to the otherside, the anti-graft agency reportedly froze the state accounts following the gale of defections to the APC. He was undeterred, he stood firm like the rock of Gibraltar. As his name connotes, the Lord was with him.

Expectedly, the leadership and courage of Governor Emmanuel earned him a vote of confidence from his party. On Monday, August 20, 2018, and a deft political move to pooh-pooh the defection of the former governor, the PDP organized ‘Eket Senatorial District Mega Endorsement Rally’ at the Onna Township Stadium.

The statement issued by the organizsers described the elaborate political event as a “grand Homecoming of an Illustrious Son of Eket senatorial district”.

“Among reasons cited for the celebration of the Governor by his senatorial district are his ingenuity, which has led to numerous industries, job opportunities, free education with WAEC fees, stability in power supply, improved healthcare delivery, affordable and sufficient food supply and security, and lots more, ” the organisers noted.

He re-affirmed his political sagacity at the polls when he trounced Nsima Ekere, the APC governorship flag bearer and the new godson of ex-governor Akpabio. It was a landslide defeat of 519,712 votes. While Ekere garnered 171, 978 votes.

Since then, the political profile of the governor has continued to grow steadily across Nigeria. The leading opposition PDP holds him in high esteem as one of the most intellectually cerebral and highly skillful governors in the fold. They have found him worthy in many instances, and when trust matters, Governor Emmanuel readily comes to mind.

On Friday, 21 January , 2022, Governor Emmanuel was among the high-power PDP delegation that stormed Lagos for the formal defection of an erstwhile Lagos APC splinter group, Lagos4Lagos into the Peoples Democratic Party. In a show of solidarity and might, the PDP governors including National Chairman, Senator Iyiocha Ayu, Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) among others, came.

Udom, who plied his trade as a banker in tie and suit on upscale Victoria Island returned to Lagos in full Lagosian regalia with the symbolic Eyo hat to match. Politics is all about the people and everything must be done to connect with them. Culture and mode of dressing are great sources of connections.

One after the other, the PDP leaders spoke on the need to dislodge the APC from Alausa and kick out the APC from the Aso Villa. The following week, the PDP saddled Governor Emmanuel with another critical assignment. He was sent to Ekiti State, the West bastion of knowledge to conduct the primaries. The governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, 2022, so there is a need for a respected and trusted stalwart to conduct the primary election that will be largely acceptable to party stakeholders in Ekiti.

Moreso, a politically advanced state like Ekiti required someone who is known to be above board to lead the process. Hence, the nomination of Emmanuel to handle the delicate assignment. Other members of the team are Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada; the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, served as the secretary of the Committee Secretary.

Some 17 aspirants had earlier been cleared by the PDP Screening Committee to participate in the primary; meanwhile, it was only six aspirants who actively participated in the poll.

Governor Emmanuel upheld the promise he made to the party and the PDP members in Ekiti of being above board in the conduct of free and fair, credible primary elections. He offered a level-playing ground to all aspirants who contested for the party ticket in the indirect primary.

The integrity and trust the people reposed in the governor was largely responsible for minimal post-election rancour. Save for the Senator representing Ekiti South, Senator Abiodun Olujimi who expressed concerns on alleged disenfranchisement of delegates, the exercise has been largely commended by the majority of the stakeholders.

In the total tally, a former chairman of the party in Ekiti State, Olabisi Kolapo who emerged winner scored 671; former governor Segun Oni came second with 330 votes; a candidate of the PDP in the 2018 Ekiti governorship election, Kolapo Eleka scored 93 votes; Wale Aribisala got 56 votes, Kayode Adaramodu got 10,Kazeem Ogunsakin garnered 6, Ajibola Latif, Kemi Ojo, Deborah Ali, and Makanjuola got one each. Meanwhile, Abiodun Olujimi who was reported to have withdrawn got two votes.

Governor Udom Emmanuel lived up to the expectations as the results reflected the popular will of the PDP members in Ekiti. The smooth conduct of the exercise has further validated the organizational and leadership capacity of the governor of Akwa-Ibom State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

