George Bello Joins Bundesliga’s Bielefeld from Atlanta Utd

Nigeria-born United States of America defender, George Oluwaseun Bello, yesterday joined German Bundesliga side, Arminia Bielefeld from Atlanta United on the last day of the winter transfer.

The German club announced on their official Twitter handle that the 20-year-old Bello signed a four and half years deal ending June 2026. Bello is to wear the No. 24 jersey at Bielefeld. The details of the deal were however not disclosed.

In an emotional message penned by George to Atlanta United’ fans in the MLS, he described his switch to Bielefeld as a new chapter in his career.

“Ever since I was a little kid, it has been my dream to play soccer at the highest level possible. In 2017, Atlanta United started me on the path to achieving that dream.

“Throughout my time with Atlanta United, there have been highs and lows, setbacks and victories, which have helped mould me to be the player and person I am right now.

“Today, I take one more step towards making that childhood dream a reality. Thank you Atlanta, the best fans in MLS for your support, your love, and for cheering me on every step of this journey…..,” observed Bello in his message on Twitter to Atlanta United’s fans he’s leaving behind as he begins a new journey in the Bundesliga.

Bielefeld, which was promoted as second division champion in 2020, is 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga, just two points above the relegation zone.

“In George we’re getting a very fast and dynamic left back with a strong attacking drive,” Bielefeld coach Frank Kramer said yesterday. “He’s a good kid who brings that typical American enthusiasm and wants to make a difference.”

Atlanta said Bello is the club’s first homegrown player to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

“Each player has a different path in their development, but George is a shining example of one of those pathways that our club can offer,” Atlanta’s Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said.

Bello who was born in Abuja is named after his grandfather, Georgie. His father was an amateur footballer in Nigeria and helped Bello develop his interest in the game.

The former US Under- 17 star who joined Atlanta’s academy in 2016, made his MLS debut in 2018, and soon after scored his first goal against New England Revolution.

He made his breakthrough in 2020 with 20 games, all but one as a starter, then followed with 29 games in 2021.

Bello represented the United States at youth level before making his senior debut a year ago in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago. He has since made another five appearances, including a start in the 2021 Gold Cup final win over Mexico.

His favorite soccer players growing up were Neymar and Lionel Messi but he also was interested in the left back and watched videos of David Alaba and Marcelo.

