Again, Senate Threatens MDAs over Lopsided Recruitments

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade



The Senate yesterday threatened necessary legislative actions against any Ministry, Department and Agency (MDA) of the federal government still engaging on secret and lopsided recruitments.

The red chamber warned heads of the MDAs to ensure that their recruitment exercises accommodate every qualified Nigerian from the six geopolitical zones of the country or face its wrath.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter Governmental Affairs, Senator Danjuma La’ah, stated this while addressing journalists after his panel’s engagement with the officials of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).

La’ah said the National Assembly would take the issue of lopsidedness in federal employment very seriously this year through aggressive oversight.

He said, “All along, our committee has not been taking the issue very seriously but now we are ready to ensure that the right things are done.

“We must follow the law during recruitments exercises and all geopolitical zones must be fairly captured.

“Our committee would ensure that we follow up where necessary through aggressive oversight no matter what it will take us.

“All the geopolitical zones have qualified Nigerians in all spheres of life. So there is no basis lopsidedness in employment.”

Speaking further, he said: “The Senate is hereby emphasising that appointments must be given special considerations to ensure that geopolitical zones are adequately represented in the federal civil service.

“We will visit all the MDAs this year to audit their staff list. We will take drastic action against any erring agency.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

