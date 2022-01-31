Replicate Operation Amotekun in Kogi, Gani Adams Urges Gov Bello

Segun James

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams Ige Adams has urged Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, to replicate the Amotekun initiative in the state, saying the initiative would help in reducing the spate of insecurity.

Adams made the charge in Kabba, Kogi State, at the 8th edition of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) tagged Kabba 2022.

The leader of the OPC, who is the global convener of the Diaspora group, noted that though the state is relatively peaceful, there is need to beef up the security across the state.

“I urge our amiable governor to replicate the idea of Amotekun in Kogi state. The governor can give the state security outfit any name that suits its purpose. This will help in complementing the efforts of the federal government in securing the state,” he said.

He also applauded the efforts of the governor in driving the economic fortunes of the state, adding that the OPU congress in Kabba had really helped Nigerians in diaspora to know more about the state.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, who represented the Kogi State Governor, expressed appreciation to Adams for using the OPU platform to create a new bond between Kogi State and the people of the Diaspora.

She added that the Kogi State Government would continue to bridge the gap between the north and the South-west.

“Our amiable governor is a bridge builder and I am sure His Excellency will continue to bridge the gap between the north and the south-west.

“I urged all members of the OPU to be committed to the ideals of the organisation and I know our government is always ready to sustain the relationship between the convener, the Aareonakafo and Governor Yahaya Bello.”

The guest lecturer, D.r Oluwayomi Atte, in his lecture, titled “A Strategic Approach to Fulfilling the Destiny of Yoruba Race: The Way Forward,” said the Yoruba are people of integrity, very accommodating and worthy of emulation.

“Yoruba history and ethos reflected a culture of people that are very enterprising. Yoruba believes in certain principles including that of Omoluabi, Yoruba believes in hard work, Yoruba hardly go to war and they are very patient people.

“Our destiny as a race is for the Yoruba to achieve their goals for the betterment of the people.”

In his remarks, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, who is the Royal Father of the day, commended Adams for contributing his quotas to the development of Okun land and Kogi state in particular.

He said the roles of Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land is the only unifying factor across the south-west.

“I want to appreciate the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land for counting Kabba worthy of hosting the OPU World Congress. Aare’s title is the only unifying title that can help to fulfill the destiny of our race.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

