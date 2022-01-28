Lagos Rotary Club Donates to Lagos Community School

Mary Nnah

Lafiaji Senior High School, a Lagos community school, became the latest beneficiary of the Rotary Club of Lagos’ interventionist gesture, as the organisation commissioned a block of four classrooms, a borehole and computerised library it recently built for the public school, located in Lafiaji, Lagos Island area of the metropolis.

Handing over the facilities to the management and staff of the school, the President of the club, Rotarian Wale Agbeyangi, explained that the projects were informed by the need to make teaching and learning conducive for teachers and students of the school.

According to him, the club decided to take up the challenge of providing the facilities; since it was becoming increasingly obvious that the existing ones could no longer enhance teaching and learning in the school; since they were in very deplorable conditions.

“Our relationship with the school started in 2014, when we donated computers to this school. In 2015, we constructed a borehole so as to raise the level of hygiene in the school.

“In July 2021, we came back to do another NEED assessment, we came for a cervical cancer vaccination campaign for over 200 young girls, and we saw many students loitering around.

“We discovered that the classrooms and the school’s library were in poor condition. As Rotary Club, we cannot watch students loiter around, without classrooms; hence our decision to intervene,” he noted.

While expressing the club’s gratitude to First Bank of Nigeria and FBN Holdings for partnering with the club to deliver the facilities, Agbeyangi explained that the well-furnished block of four classrooms, would conveniently accommodate 200 students, while the new library has the capacity to seat 60 students at a time.

Expressing the school’s appreciation to the club, First Bank of Nigeria and FBN Holdings, for the gesture, the school’s principal, Mr. David Egharevba expressed the optimism that the facilities would go a long way in making learning and teaching conducive in the school.

“We thank Rotary Club of Lagos, and the other corporate partners for their willingness to always listen to us whenever we come knocking. We believe that these facilities would further propel us to do more exploits,” he added.

