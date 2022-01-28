Labule’s New Single, Zero, Hit Airwaves Friday

Rebecca Ejifoma

Highfro singer, Segun Adekunle, is all excited about his new single, Zero, which will officially hit the airwaves on Friday January 28 this year.

Pleasantly anxious about the new song which he hopes will strike the right notes with music enthusiasts, the artiste with stage name Labule hints newsmen on the choice of the title of the song.

Although Zero, he conceded, is a controversial figure, he craves to change the narrative with the aim of inspiring and awakening his fans not to throw in the towel when faced with adversity this new year.

For Labule, not all ugly situations are really that hopeless as the element of surprise is always lurking around to turn one’s hopelessness to optimism and triumph.

“We have unconsciously accepted and believe that the digit zero is synonymous with failure and emptiness.

“It is something we see in everyday life but, what you consider as empty, worthless can really work wonders with the element of surprise in it,” he chipped in.

Surprisingly, the graduate of Engineering illustrated a typical scenario to pass his message. “If I want to recharge my card online and I mistakenly add another zero to N100 or N1000, I’ll scream because that zero has altered the original amount I wanted to buy.

“The same goes for accounting officers and auditors, adding a zero can alter everything either positively or negatively,” he emphasised, “So, I’m saying zero is not as useless as we all think it is.”

Through his lyrics, Labule expresses that there is going hope and light at the end of every tunnel, adding that a worthless situation can get a turn around, so one must not give up.

He continued that the mere fact that “you are not where you think you should be doesn’t mean things can’t change”.

This is as he encourages music lovers and everyone to brace up, keep dreaming and be ambitious.

Today, Labule has two tracks to his credit. They include Smartie and Gbegbese.

