Anyim: Zoning or No Zoning, I’ll Contest Presidency in 2023

Chuks Okocha

Ahead of the announcement by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of zoning of its presidential ticket, a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, said zoning regardless, he would contest for the office of the president in 2023.

According to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), he was prepared to take Nigeria to the first quarter of the 21st century, adding that he was not out to represent a regional interest.

“I am not running, because the party’s ticket will be zoned to my region,” he said, adding: “I have good knowledge of the country. I am not seeking to lead a region but the entire country,” Anyim said during an interactive session with multi-media publishers in Abuja.

“Whether zoning or no zoning, I will contest. I am contesting because I have something to offer to Nigerians,” said Anyim, who claimed the offices he held in the past had groomed him for the task ahead, adding also that Nigerians would see the difference if he emerged president in 2023.

“The two offices I served in the past are not the same. I’ve headed the parliament, but I have not head the executive. I brought stability to the Senate, I want to bring stability to the country. If you want to see what I did as SGF, you can look at the Godluck Jonathan presidency.

“I have not been president that is why I am vying for the office. I have a good knowledge on how to manage our diversity. I have acquired a lot of experience to run the affairs of the country,” the former Senate President said.

Anyim, who rolled out his plans for the youths, said the world was not waiting for Nigeria and as such, the youths must be groomed on the fourth generation jobs.

According to him, “Whether we like it or not, the fourth generation jobs are here. Most jobs today will be history in the next few years. We are getting to the next quarter of the 21st century and between 2026 and 2050, most of today’s job will be history.

“Knowledge economy will drive the economic direction,” Anyim said of the 21st century industrial revolution the youths should be prepared for.

On his fight against corruption, Anyim said he would ensure institutions were strengthened.

“The institution should be allow to do there work. For the institutions, we will put in place messures that will not allow corruption. By the time we deployed technology, where private sector drive every segment of our economic and national life, there is no way people will engage in corruption. People will have no option than to do their work without thinking about corruption.

“I was part of the people that made laws for the establishment of ICPC and EFCC. We will look at them and see how far they have gone. We will use a modern system that won’t allow a window for corruption,” Anyim explained.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

