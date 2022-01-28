AFCON FALLOUT Ghana Sack Rajevac after Group-stage Exit

*MP calls on Black Stars to forfeit World Cup playoff to Super Eagles

Femi Solajawith agency report

Nigeria’s eternal football rivals, Ghana’s Black Stars have sacked their Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac, eight days after they crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the group stages in Cameroon.

The country’s football association (GFA) first discussed the 68-year-old Serb’s position just three days after the shock 2-3 loss to Comoros which sealed their fate at the tournament in Cameroon.

“The sack of Rajevac follows the receipt of the technical report from the coach, and the report from the management committee, following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations,” a GFA statement on Wednesday said.

“The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted technical team and management committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders,” said the statement from GFA.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Patrick Boamah, has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to forfeit the two-leg 2022 World Cup playoff to Nigeria.

Boamah who is a member of Parliament representing Okaikwei took to the floor of the Parliament yesterday while the session was discussing the abysmal outing of the team at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

“The Black Stars in their current state is no match for the Nigerian team and that it will be in the interest of Ghana to forfeit that game,” he pointed out.

He advocated the dissolution of the Black Stars and contended that the Black Stars should embark on no international competition for the next five years.

The lawmaker said that whereas Nigeria distinguished herself at the AFCON, the Black Stars failed miserably.

“If need be we should dissolve our national team and prepare a team over the next five years.

“We should not waste our time playing Nigeria in the next World Cup qualifier. Look at the team Nigeria has, even though they are out of the tournament I don’t think with this current set-up, we can stand the Nigerians,” reasoned the parliamentarian.

The Black Stars suffered a dismal tournament in Cameroon under Rajevac, taking only a single point from three games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros and finishing bottom of Group C.

The defeat by Comoros was a game they needed to win to qualify for the last 16. It marked one of the lowest points in the national team’s history.

Rajevac was re-appointed for his second spell as Ghana Boss in September 2021 and initially did well, successfully guiding Ghana through the second round of World Cup qualifying with a controversial win against South Africa.

