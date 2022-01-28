Abiodun Approves New Road Projects for Six LGs

By James Sowole

Determined to ensure an inclusive transformational infrastructural development across the state, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved road construction projects in six local government areas of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The local government areas to benefit from the new road projects included Ijebu East, Ogun Waterside, Yewa South, Ikenne, Ijebu North and Odogbolu.

Out of the six LGAs, Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside LGs remained the only two out of the 20 local government areas that the incumbent administration was yet to construct any road.

The statement said the approval of the road projects was in consonance with Abiodun-led government’s promise not to develop a part of Ogun at the expense of others.

He said “We have included the two local government areas – Ogun Waterside and Ijebu East – that did not benefit new road projects until now. Also the 24.5-kilometers Ilaro-Iwoye-Owode road in Yewa South local government area has been prioritised and awarded.”

The statement further noted that the litigation surrounding the 24KM Ikenne-Ilishan-Ago-Iwoye Road, which cuts across Ikenne, Odogbolu and Ijebu-North local government areas had been resolved, saying construction work would resume at the site in earnest.

“Also to be constructed is the 3.8 kilometers Togunrin-Tigara Agodo road in Ogun Waterside and the 1.8 kilometers Esure-Mushin Road in Ijebu- East local government area.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun, in his New Year Address, had reiterated his administration’s commitment towards delivering more infrastructural projects in 2022.

“The governor equally disclosed that the state would witness completion of projects embarked upon by his administration as well as those left uncompleted by the immediate past administration, especially those with direct economic impact on the people.

“The roads, which are to be completed between six and nine months, will join the ongoing road projects that have continued steadily according to schedule”, the statement stated.

It, however, appealed to the people of the state to take ownership of the road projects and ensure that the newly approved roads, which had been abandoned for years, would be speedily completed and commissioned, adding that the present administration will alleviate the sufferings of residents.

Somorin said the roads when completed, would serve as a link to the neighbouring communities, attract investors to the state, improve economic activities and provide over 3,000 jobs for residents.

“The impact of the roads will be felt across the state for socio-economic development and individual prosperity.

“Over 2,000 kilometers of roads have been awarded, completed and commissioned by the present administration so far.

“Beside the 14-Kilometres Ijebu-Ode- Mojoda-Epe road and the 42-kilometers Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Interchange, the state government had delivered on Ikola/ Navy-Osi Ota/Raypower and 4-kilometres Idi Aba-Elite-Oke-Lantoro roads and is working towards commissioning the 19-Kilometre Attan-Lusada-Agbara road that leads to the largest industrial estate in the West Africa sub-region.

“Last year, the government built 54 road roads across the state – 29 in Ogun Central, 10 in Ogun West and and 15 in Ogun East. It expended a total of N7.389b on the projects, including Raypower, Navy-Osi-Ikola roads in Ado-Odo/Ota local government; the Fajol-Ajegunle-America Junction-Alogi road and American Junction-Unity Estate road in Abeokuta South and Odeda local government areas, and the Ejirin-Mobalufon- Oluwalogbon road (Ijebu-Ode LGA) and Ilaro-Owode road in Yewa South local government area,” it added.

