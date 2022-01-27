Organisation Calls for More Focus on Children’s Mental Health

Mary Nnah

Following the impact of COVID-19 on the educational system, a social change enterprise, A Mother’s Love Initiative, has reiterated the importance of giving attention to the physical and mental health of children and educators within the educational system.

The group made this known during the occasion to mark the 2022 edition of the United Nations’ The International Day of Education on Monday, January 24, with the theme, “Beyond Academic Achievement: Social and Emotional Learning in Enhancing the Quality of School Life”.

The organisation is also of the opinion that there are stress related events associated with the pandemic that have impacted the learning trajectory and need not be catalysed by the practices of hurrying at the school level.

Based on the foregoing, A Mother’s Love Initiative celebrated the International Day of Education by focusing on the above theme, which speaks to the growing concerns about reduced physical and social interactions permeating the new generation school system in Nigeria.

Aware of the role of education for peace and development across nations, the organisation’s current mission and activities concern the hurried child syndrome and practices in Africa that emphasises the need to focus on the social and emotional components of learning in strengthening and reviving education in the formal and informal sectors.

Speaking on the relevance of the theme, Legal Adviser/Press Secretary for A Mother’s Love Initiative, Mr. Uchechukwu Michael Ginika explained that the

initiative’s theme for this day speaks to the overall quality of life of the Nigerian Child within the educational system in Nigeria.

Elucidating further on the value added by the initiative’s action, he said the proposed campaign is expected to increase the awareness of the mass public towards the essence of social and emotional development towards producing a functional adult in the society.

Also, it is expected that the actions of A Mother’s Love Initiative will enhance the engagement of non-state actors in building the advocacy level to a critical mass that gains the attention of the government and international actors towards promoting practices that ensure the total development of the Nigerian child.

Ginika explained that it is expected that the actions of the initiative will also increase the engagements of key actors in the government in reviewing existing policies and enforcing them to ensure that educational institutions deliver on the mandate to the Nigerian child.

