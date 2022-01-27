OOU Graduates 6,257 Students with 55 Bagging First Class

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye will graduate 6,257 students in its 30th convocation.

The OOU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunde, at a news conference to herald the school’s convocation ceremony, said out of this figure, 55 students bagged first class.

Prof. Olatunde disclosed that the graduating students are those who completed their studies in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions.

According to the vice-chancellor, Awolumate Fatima of the Department of Agricultural Economics, emerged the Best Graduating Student for the 2019/2020 session with a CGPA of 4.82.

Similarly, he said Iloka Egbuka of the Faculty of Pharmacy emerged the Best Graduating Student of the 2020/2021 Session, with a CGPA of 4.92.

Olatunde, who was rounding off his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the institution, said the university does not award First Class or any class of degree, to undeserving candidates.

He said: “The issue of having many First Class graduates has become another thing and it varies from university to university. We don’t just award First Class in OOU. I can confirm to you that 55 First Class we have are not just given. Those who got it actually worked for it.”

The vice-chancellor stated that programmes of activities for the convocation ceremony, which had already commenced, would climax with the award of degrees and diplomas on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Giving a further breakdown of the class of degrees of graduands, Olatunde said that 991 students made Second Class (Upper Division), 2,738 made Second Class (Lower Division), 1,925 Third Class, while 278 graduated with Pass.

The vice-chancellor, who was supported by other principal officers and top academic staff of the school, also disclosed that the university would also award 135 unclassified degrees to graduates in Medicine and Pharmacy.

He also stated that 486 students completed their studies during the same sessions while 103 would bag PhD just as there are 140 graduands with Post Graduate Diploma.

Olatunde said the convocation would afford him the opportunity to present his account of stewardship as the ceremony would be his last as the chief executive of the university.

He stated that a major highlight of the convocation ceremony is the convocation lecture to be delivered by the Registrar of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, with the title ‘The Future in Your Hands.’

