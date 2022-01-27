NCAC Endorses 23rd IBB Ladies Open Championship

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) will present the 23rd edition of the IBB Ladies Open Championship billed from February 10-13in Abuja.

Eight countries, including Ghana, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana and host Nigeria will participate in the championship.

The DG NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, accepted to present the tournament when a delegation of IBB Ladies Open Planning Committee led by the Lady Captain Mrs Mary-Rose Richard-Obioha, paid him a courtesy visit.

Runsewe, who is also the President Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), commended the lady section for promoting fraternity and unity in the section and for believing in the Nigerian project.

He noted NCAC will present all ladies materials for their pants plus mufflers for the key officers of the lady section and will also organise a fantastic unifying cultural display for the Gala night.

He said the national cultural council will provide card holders, use local materials for the tee markers as well as embellish the stage for the Gala night.

In addition, Runsewe said he will personally invite the ambassadors of the participating countries to the event on the possibility of impacting the foreigners that come for the championship through impression creation.

Mrs Richard-Obioha said 182 lady golfers have registered for the championship which will be listed on the World Amateur Golf Ranking Table.

The lady captain said the theme of the championship is “Proudly Nigeria”.

“We feel we should showcase our culture, not just foreign. We want to do it in the Nigerian and African way and the way to go about it is to visit the custodian of the culture and the overall body of golf in Nigeria for support and to inform him of our intention,” Richard-Obioha said.

While reeling off some of the social activities for the event, the Social Secretary Lady Section, Obioma Abangwu, said the event will commence on February 10with a ceremonial tee off to be followed with a flag-raising. There will be cocktail and old school night the following day.

Cut will also be applied for the golf tournament which begins on February 12to determine the 40 players that will feature in the final round on February 13.

