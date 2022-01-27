Barca to Raise €100m for Haaland Transfer

Barcelona are working on a plan to raise €100 million (about $113m) to fund the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer.

Goal.com reported on Wednesday that Dortmund will likely net a huge return on their initial €20m ($23m) investment in Haaland since snapping him up from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, with the Norwegian scoring a staggering 80 goals in his first 79 appearances.

Haaland’s performances have attracted attention from the world’s biggest clubs, including Barca, who are determined to win the race for his signature later this year.

Dortmund have confirmed that Haaland won’t be sold in the current transfer window, but have been unable to rule out the possibility of a sale at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will only have two years left on his contract by then, and Barca are now working behind the scenes to make sure that they have the financial power to submit a formal offer.

The Catalan giants posted record-breaking debts last year and are still in the process of reducing their wage bill, but GOAL has learned that they can free up a significant amount of money for transfers by selling a 49 per cent stake in their media production company Barca Studios.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

